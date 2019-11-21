Kacey Musgraves is seen outside 'The Today Show' on November 21, 2019 in New York City. (sPhoto by Raymond Hall/GC Image)

Kacey Musgraves stopped by the Today show today to promote her upcoming Christmas special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show , which hits Amazon Prime Video on November 29th. And on her way out, she was photographed in a major outfit: a pale blue floral-printed dress by Makarian with matching Jimmy Choo heels underneath a neon green coat by Dorothee Schumacher.

This coat puts Kermit to shame. It is the greenest green we have ever seen, a green greener than the sloping hills of Ireland or a cyberpunk digital rainfall of code. It is a green that stops you in your tracks, a green that blinds. The green of chroma key!

Musgraves looked like a walking green screen today. What could one project upon her? Willie Nelson smoking up? Palettes of glittery eye makeup ? The hopes and dreams of the entire country music industrial complex?

The country star also hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, clad in a shimmering green suit from Christian Siriano. She debuted a new song on the show, a jingling holiday love song called “Glittery” (hence the outfit). And Musgraves told Fallon that since filming her Christmas variety special, fans can now refer to her as a triple threat. “I have to say, I've never done anything like this before,” she said. “I'm a triple threat now, so just log that away."

Pinterest Musical guest Kacey Musgraves performs on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on November 20, 2019. Photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC. NBC

"I have a lot of wonderful guests that come and join me,” she said of the show. “It's kind of my take on, you know, kind of the old school Judy Garland-Christmas-Cher Show type of thing, just kind of brought to life in a modern way." The guest stars include the likes of Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, and Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy. Thanks, Jeff Bezos.