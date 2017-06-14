Kanye West may be the self-declared " voice of this generation ," but even a self-proclaimed god has his shortcomings. Apparently there's a creative endeavor that West doesn't have much interest in conquering.

At the Forbes Women's Summit on Tuesday in New York City, his wife Kim Kardashian West revealed that Yeezy does not have his wife's prowess with an iPhone camera, People reports. "Kanye and I woke up at 3 a.m. and we couldn't get back to sleep and I said let's go into, in this town in Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let's go take all these pictures and we'll post them on social media and it will look so cool," Kardashian West said. "We tried to do it, and it was such a mess, and he just was not the best photographer . I was, like, 'You ruined what my social media was going to look like.'"

West's difficulty with the camera isn't necessarily a deal breaker for Kardashian West, though. This is a woman who published an entire hardcover coffee-table book of her own exquisite work with the front-facing camera. She concluded her retelling of the tragically lost photo opportunity on an optimistic note: "We scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience."

After all, Kardashian West doesn't need a so-called Instagram husband—she's racked up 101 million followers on the photo-sharing platform all on her own and, again, published an entire book of her best selfies. But curating the perfect feed isn't all fun and games and Valencia filters. "It's such a struggle. It really is. If people think you just post and it's so easy, it's not. I like my Instagram to look a certain way," Kardashian West said, according to People . "There’s so much pressure to post, too. If I go to Japan and I just want to have a media-free vacation and have a great birthday trip..." she said, wistfully, implying that she physically cannot keep the Japanese birthday trip away from social media. "It's the upkeep."

Though, if Kardashian West does need some photography help from inside the family, she can always turn to younger sister Kendall Jenner. She's racked up quite a few credits behind the lens, too.

Related: Inside the Private Lives of Kim, Kanye and Kendall

Kanye West Just Wants to Bring Joy to the World Like Will Ferrell in 'Elf':