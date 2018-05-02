Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Are Reportedly Beefing Up Their Security Teams

Keeping up with the extended Kardashian-Jenner family will now likely include "numerous strapping and strong gentlemen with nice-looking muscles." In separate reports from the Daily Mail and the family's home channel E! News , Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have both reportedly substantially increased their bodyguard count in the aftermath of West's highly divisive return to Twitter.

While it can't be said for sure that the Kardashian Wests didn't already have these bodyguards on retainer and watchers just never paid close enough attention to who was following them around, the evidence is pretty interesting: E! captured Kardashian being flanked by a lot of guards while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians with a few of her sisters in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, while West, who usually chooses to stroll with just one guard, if any, was surrounded by three burly men while leaving a dinner in Los Angeles later that day.

The correlation between this increase and West's Twitter musings seems certain, mostly because his social media usage has actually spurred a very serious, very real threat to him and his family. The rapper Daz Dillinger, as E! notes, recently encouraged fellow members of the Crips gang to attack West. "Yo! National alert: All the Crips out there, y'all f*ck Kanye up," Dillinger reportedly said in a now-deleted video. "Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the [Long Beach Crips]. Better not see you around California. Stay in Calabasas, you hear me? Because we got a Crip alert for Kanye."

Dillinger's threats were likely birthed by West's sympathetic leanings to President Donald Trump, who West recently likened to his brother-in-arms. "You don't have to agree with Trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West wrote, among many other odd tweets , last week. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought." To which Trump responded: "Very cool!" The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is also reportedly aware of Dillinger's threats.

