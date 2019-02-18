When the Kardashians, like Rihanna before them, have filed for trademarks, it’s usually set off rumors that one of the siblings is attempting to launch into a new industry. (Think, for example, of Khloé Kardashian’s patent filing for “Koko Kollection” or Kourtney Kardashian’s filing for “Kourt.”) And based on new trademark applications unearthed by TMZ , the sisters are bringing their kids in on the operation, too: On Monday, the celebrity news site reported that the Kardashians had applied to trademark the names Saint, North, and Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster, as well as “Stormiworld,” the theme of Stormi’s birthday party and a spiritual successor to her dad Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

The application indicates Kim, Kylie, and Khloé, the mothers of the five kids, want to use their children’s names to promote products including “a clothing line, toys, and skincare products.” (So our previous forecast that a North West anti-aging line might be in the works was not, in fact, all that far off.) Considering each of the sisters already have their own eponymous fashion and beauty empires, it’s only fair that their kids get in on the action early. Kim and husband Kanye West already waded, somewhat tentatively, into this sphere with West’s Yeezy kids line, the Kids’ Supply , as well as the custom-made Yeezy pieces North has worn.

However, as The Fashion Law points out , such trademark applications are pretty regularly unsuccessful. Many a celebrity has attempted to register a trademark for their child’s name to protect it from being exploited by outsiders. “You don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name,” Jay Z told Vanity Fair in 2013. But a trademark application must actually be able to point to specific examples of use—which is why Jay Z and Beyoncé’s registration for Blue Ivy Carter (and, later, Sir and Rumi) was declined, and which is why TFL predicted the Kardashian family’s new filings will also be turned down. If they do genuinely mean to use the kids' names for merchandising, they'll need to prove it.

Of course, there is already existing Stormiworld merch , albeit presumably with a pretty limited stock, so perhaps that will work in Kylie Jenner’s favor as she attempts to secure trademark registration for her daughter’s name. Stormiworld merch for all.