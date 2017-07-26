For most of Kate Hudson 's career, her hair has looked basically the same. For the past decade or two, she has typically worn her golden blonde hair in beachy waves . Sure, she's gotten a bob and bangs over the past couple years, but the color has stayed exactly the same, and her hair always falls under her ears. But, that's all changing now as the actress just shaved off all her hair — yes, all of it. Now, like many great actresses before her , she has a brown buzz cut. So far, the look has only been pictured in a grainy paparazzi photo, but there will certainly be more to come.

The hair transformation is reportedly for a new Sia project. According to People , Hudson is starring the upcoming movie Sister , which was written by Sia. The singer/songwriter will also direct the movie.

On her Instagram on Tuesday, Hudson hinted that something big was happening. She posted a selfie of herself and Hamilton 's Leslie Odom Jr. The picture shows close-ups of their faces and crops out their hair. Telling, right? The caption read, "In the room where it's all happening..." Could the big chop be what was happening?

Kate Hudson joins this summer's buzz cut brigade , which is complete with Katy Perry, Zoë Kravitz, Kristen Stewart, and Cara Delevingne. All Hudson has to do is dye what's left of her hair platinum blonde to really fit in. However, we're feeling the brown since she typically doesn't let her natural hair color shine. We're looking forward to seeing a full, clear view of her new buzz cut in the next couple weeks.

