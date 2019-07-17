Duchesses Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Are Bonding Over Mom Stuff

Even the royals are all about that mom life. Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are reportedly getting along better than ever now that Markle is the mother of two-month-old Archie . “There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening,” says a "royal source" to People in this month's cover story all about the "princess moms."

“They’re each a little more relaxed,” says added another source, because “they have more in common now." A week ago, they brought all four royal children -- Archie, plus William and Kate's Louis, Charlotte and George -- to a polo match, the first public playdate for the cousins. Surely it's as fun to swap stories about funny things their kids do than funny things their husbands do. According to Victoria Arbiter, daughter of Queen Elizabeth's former press spokesman Dickie Arbiter, “babies are a great leveler...The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Also bringing the two women closer together is, ironically, physical distance. Since Meghan and Harry moved out of Kensington Palace (where Kate, William and their kids live) and into Frogmore cottage, the two couples have been "more...like family“ than like "colleagues," according to a source. You know what they say about fences and neighbors and cottages and palaces!

The double-duchess friendship was on full display this month at Wimbledon, where Markle sat between the sisters Middleton (Kate and Pippa) and all appeared to be chatting happily. According to an observer, “Kate put her hand out and rubbed Meghan’s back to console her,” after Markle's pal Serena Williams lost a match. Arbiter agrees that this display of affection was proof of, at least, mutual good feeling, telling the magazine: “It illustrated a warm relationship between these women who have young babies and are in similar situations in their lives."

