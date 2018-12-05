Kate Middleton , it seems, would like to get one thing straight: Meghan Markle is not the only female royal who can wear a power suit. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge ditched her usual wrap dresses and belted skirt suits in favor of a chic blazer-and-wide-legged-trouser ensemble that looked like it could've come straight out of Markle's closet.

The jacket was an olive green number from Smythe, according to Harper's Bazaar . It's a military-inspired one-button blazer called, all too fittingly, the Classic Duchess Blazer, begging the question of whether Middleton only wears items of clothing named after her position in the royal family or it was just a happy coincidence. Interestingly, Markle has also worn a blazer with "duchess" in its name, though hers came from pal Serena Williams 's line and was, in fact, directly inspired by her new status.

Middleton completed the look with a simple white crewneck T-shirt, which she tucked into dark navy high-waisted trousers. She also carried an olive-colored suede clutch by L.K. Bennett, and accessorized with Asprey diamond hoops, a black leather belt, and pointy-toed heels. She was joined by Prince William , in a classic navy suit and light blue button-down shirt, as they traveled to Cyprus to meet with members of the military, as well as "families living on the base, wider station personnel, and members of the local community," according to Kensington Palace.

Pinterest Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Wearing pantsuits is, of course, just one item on a long list of ways in which Markle has defied royal tradition since her engagement and subsequent marriage to Prince Harry . Back in February, the former Suits star shocked etiquette experts when she arrived at her first red-carpet appearance with her then-fiancé in a black Alexander McQueen suit ; at the same event, Middleton also wore Alexander McQueen, but opted for almost the exact opposite outfit: a floaty blush-colored gown.

In recent months, the sisters-in-law appear to have taken style notes from each other. Not only has Middleton been spotted out and about in— gasp —pants, but Markle has also donned some more conservative, less trendy getups than those of her Hollywood days. They've even had their fair share of twinning moments, including one day last month when they each attended separate solo royal outings across London in coordinating burgundy outfits . Now taking bets on how long it'll take the duchesses to convince Queen Elizabeth to swap out her own beloved skirt suits for a pair of trousers.

Related: 17 of Kate Middleton's Best Hair Moments Over the Years