Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have kept their relationship extremely quiet for at least six years–but they’re slowly inching their way towards becoming more public. On May 6th, the couple attended the Met Gala, though they didn’t walk the red carpet together (they did pose for photos inside). But according to Fox’s 25-year-old model/actress daughter, Corinne, the two are “really great.”

“They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful,” Corinne, 25, told People . It was Foxx’s first-ever Met Gala and Corinne said she felt “cool” because she had gotten to go before him. Her interview marked the first time that anyone from Foxx or Holmes’ respective camps confirmed their romance.

Corinne’s comments made headlines at publications like Page Six , Entertainment Tonight , and USA Today . All of the articles included links to her People interview. But as of Thursday afternoon, the link is broken, and the article seems to have been removed. The last mention of Corinne Foxx on the People website comes from a post featuring paparazzi images of her going to a low-key dinner with her father and Holmes.

Holmes and Foxx were first spotted together in the Hamptons in 2013. They consistently denied dating claims , but were hounded by dating rumors for years (when one friend confirmed the news of a relationship on a podcast, the interview was quickly retracted). And then over Labor Day Weekend in 2017, they were finally photographed together while lounging on the beach in Malibu. In recent months, they’ve eased into more of a public relationship: they were shot while eating gelato in Los Angeles, sharing a kiss on a yacht in Miami, and strolling through Central Park (here’s a detailed timeline ).

So why was Corrine’s interview shut down?

Articles regarding the secrecy of Holmes and Foxx’s relationship tend to point to the pressures of celebrity and tabloid culture and scheduling. There’s also usually an aside regarding the awkwardness surrounding Holmes’ ex-husband, Tom Cruise, with whom Foxx starred in 2004’s Collateral . Rumors persist that Holmes' low key dating life may be connected to the terms of separation.

Holmes and Foxx seem to be more comfortable appearing in public together these days. But we wouldn’t expect a tell-all any time soon.