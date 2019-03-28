The alleged romance between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has always been an elusive one.

In January 2018, Foxx and Holmes appeared together at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party in New York. They had been spotted together several times before that—dancing together in the Hamptons in 2013, jetting to Paris together in 2017, and then celebrating Foxx's birthday later that year—but they still were not ready to confirm that they were an item. In fact, the following month after that Grammys party, Foxx stormed out of an interview when asked about a potential romance between himself and Holmes. But then they were spotted again on what appeared to be a date in New York a few months later, only for Holmes's publicist to semi-deny the romance in June.

Any news updates regarding the relationship after last summer were kept to a minimum, and spottings of the pair were scarce. Foxx even went so far as to reportedly admit to being "single" while attending an Oscars gala in February 2019.

As of March 2019, however, any further attempts to dismiss notions of a relationship between Holmes and Foxx might be nullified because according to Daily Mail , paparazzi caught the two on a stroll through Central Park. In the photos, there's not much evidence of any PDA, but the pair appears to be at least enjoying the company of one another while taking a walk.

Loading View on Instagram

Blogs have suggested that Holmes and Foxx have kept their relationship under wraps to such a degree because of the actress's former connection to Scientology via her ex-husband Tom Cruise, with whom she shares a 12-year-old daughter . There's also the possibility that both of them are very busy actors with a schedule that doesn't allow them to appear in the same place at the same time every waking moment of the day.

Related: A Timeline of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Relationship, Officially Confirmed After Five Years