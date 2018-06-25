A lemonade stand run by some adorable kids in the middle of a parade does not exactly classify as a rare sighting, but when Suri Cruise is involved, it certainly does. The 12-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise ran a lemonade stand at New York City's LGBT Pride parade on Sunday, accordi ng to sources at Us Weekly .

The young Manhattanite reportedly “had a little stand set up with about four of her friends" during the parade, and sold lemonade for just $2 a glass. Cruise and company also added some rainbow Rice Krispies treats to the menu and spent their time "telling everyone to enjoy their day and would smile whenever someone walked past," as a nanny overlooked the operation, the parade attendees told Us Weekly .

While Holmes has largely remained keen on keeping her daughter protected from the spotlight ever since she and Tom Cruise split in 2012, in recent months Holmes has made more of a concerted effort to slowly introduce Suri into the public eye. In December of last year, she and her mother copresented the Z100 Jingle Ball and introduced none other than Taylor Swift to the crowd, and were later spotted in floor seats at a New York Knicks basketball game.

Lately, Holmes has been cooking up a bit of a Hollywood comeback. For months, she's been spotted on red carpets and at awards ceremonies with her rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx , but neither she nor Foxx have officially commented on the relationship (in fact, Foxx has publicly declined to speak about his relationship to Holmes on multiple occasions). The Dawson's Creek actress will also star in and produce a drama series on Fox, and recently held some screen time in Ocean's 8 . Maybe she can add "Suri's lemonade stand business manager" to her growing list of occupations next.

