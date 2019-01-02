New year, same drama . At least, that's the case for Drake and Kanye West , whose relationship is still shaky at best. Kendall and Kylie Jenner , however, seem immune to all of that, seeing as how they reportedly rang in 2019 at Drake's New Year's Eve party on Monday, just hours after their brother-in-law unloaded about the Canadian rapper on Twitter.

As spotted by internet watchdog The Shade Room, the Jenner sisters attended Drake's NYE event at West Hollywood Delilah, alongside Kylie's partner Travis Scott , plus other starry guests like Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Kaia Gerber , and Madison Beer. Kylie appeared at the venue with her new blue hair, after she and Scott grabbed dinner at Craig's—and after West lamented on Twitter that Drake had followed his wife, Kim Kardashian West , on Instagram.

“I’ve never mentioned or touched on anything related to family when it came to Drake,” he wrote, along with a devil emoji, before later deleting the tweet. “He followed my wife on Instagram, he mentioned Pusha’s fiancée in a song.... Whose bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not Drake's friend.” (Drake no longer follows Kardashian, though he does still follow her mom Kris Jenner, with whom he apparently texts all the time , as well as the Kanye fan account @kanyedoingthings.)

West then later changed his tone and tweeted, “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

To recap, West and Drake's drama spawns from the latter's feud with Pusha T, in which Pusha outed the fact that Drake secretly has a baby son named Adonis. As things proceeded to escalate between Drake and frequent Pusha collaborator West, Kardashian West jumped into the fray. Following her husband's warning to Drake that "this ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody. This man to man bro. This been bothering me too long," Kardashian West tweeted, "Never threaten my husband or my family." She also added the mic drop, "He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

So far, Drake has only responded to these missives from the West family with a series of laughing emojis.

