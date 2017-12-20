Well, we've finally got one confirmed.

After months of speculation that Khloe Kardashian , the youngest of the Kardashian sisters, and Kylie Jenner , the youngest of the Jenner sisters, are pregnant, one of them finally put the rumors to bed, just in time for the holidays. On Wednesday afternoon, Kardashian took to Instagram to confirm what we already knew: she's having a child with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old posted a black and white image of her growing belly, with Thompson standing behind her: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY !!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️"

Loading View on Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, first started dating in April 2016 after meeting on a blind date. Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom, as famously chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians (and, you know, the Internet), while Thompson has never been married but has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The new Kardashian child will mark the eighth grandchild of the family, following Kourtney's children Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Kim's kids North, Saint, and soon-to-be born third child; and Rob's daughter Dream. Congratulations to Khloe—and pressure is on, Kylie .

Related : At This Point, Reports About Kylie Jenner's Possible Engagement Border on Fan Fiction

Here Are the Real Heroes of the Kardashian Jenner Family Empire