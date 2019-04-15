On Sunday, April 14, Khloé Kardashian threw a characteristically over-the-top birthday party for her 1-year-old daughter, True. There was a giant topiary spelling “T-R-U-E!” Enormous pastel-colored balloon sculptures! Pettable ponies! All that you've come to expect from a Kardashian party .

The event seemed to follow a proud Kardashian tradition of lavish birthday parties for children who are far too young to remember that they took place at all. Remember "StormiWorld"? Chicago West’s Alice in Wonderland \–themed bash ? North West’s “Kidchella” (were we ever so young)? The outrageous events certainly serve as fuel for the impending class war, but they do look very nice. Do you think any of those kids have ever been to a Chuck E. Cheese?

Judging from the many Instagrams, little True’s birthday looked pretty idyllic. So many pony rides! And yet there was one gray cloud in the sunny Calabasas sky: an uncomfortable-looking reunion between Khloé Kardashian and her ex, True’s famously adulterous father Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian ended things with Thompson after he allegedly cheated with family friend Jordyn Woods , a scandal that made the internet explode (though it’s worth noting that Thompson also famously cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy ). As far as we’re concerned, it was quite magnanimous of Kardashian to invite him at all.

In this clip from Kardashian’s Instagram story, Thompson seems to reach for True and try to hold her. Kardashian gently ices him out, holding onto the baby and posing for the camera. Her cheekbones are really gleaming!

Thompson held True while everyone sang “Happy Birthday,” and Kardashian kept a careful distance from him. She looks sort of wary. It is, uh, understandable.

Eventually Thompson managed to pose with True for his own video, bouncing his daughter and wishing her a happy birthday.

It’s frankly pretty astonishing that everyone involved was able to keep it together and give the baby a nice birthday. We hope True enjoyed her pony rides.

