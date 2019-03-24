If paparazzi photos and wild online speculation are to be believed, Kiernan Shipka seems to have begun dating someone who, though not a child star like her, is certainly a child of a star: Last week, she was seen spending time with Gary Oldman 's up-and-coming-model son, whose name is not, sadly, Gary Youngman.

Shipka and Charlie Oldman were spotted dining and strolling together in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, walking "arm-in-arm" near the Chateau Marmont, per E! News . They "looked happy," according to the article's source, and why wouldn't they? That was the day of the spring equinox, meaning L.A. was probably perfectly balmy and ideal for a nice stroll that evening. Neither Shipka nor Oldman have commented on the reports, so it's unclear whether there's anything romantic between them, or if they're just two platonic friends who like to link arms while chatting about the next season of the Shipka-starring The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina .

In case you were wondering if Charlie Oldman is the kind of 20-year-old who gets a bunch of tattoos, takes dramatic bathroom mirror selfies, and posts them in black and white with emo captions like "I'd probably still adore you with your hands around my neck," which is a lyric from the Arctic Monkeys song "505," the answer is yes, he is:

And here Charlie and Kiernan are together, in pictures from an unknown place and time, posted by a fan account:

Prior to this news, there had been rumors of a flirtation between Shipka and her Sabrina costar Ross Lynch, who plays the Harvey Kinkle to her Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix series, but the actress recently told Seventeen that she was too focused on her work to date anyone. "I'll wrap on Saturday at 6 a.m., so I'm pretty much useless on Saturday. And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday. Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time, but work is my number one priority right now," she said.

Previously, Shipka was in a relationship with Flynn McGarry, a "former teen chef" who now cooks at the restaurant Gem in New York City. It's unclear when exactly they broke up, but she wished her ex a happy birthday on Instagram just last November, writing, "HAPPY BDAY to the king of beets and gucci loafers❤️❤️ilsym✨✨✨," so it seems like there's no bad blood there.

