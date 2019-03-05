Azzedine Alaïa may be "a totally important designer," but that's more than just a Clueless meme. Kim Kardashian knows this better than most, but she couldn't help but pull out that old Cher Horowitz line while debuting the latest '90s throwback grail she's added to her wardrobe. In an impromptu photo shoot at wherever she's staying in Paris at the moment, Kardashian can be seen lying in a head-to-toe leopard-print outfit from Alaïa's famous fall 1991 collection. Kardashian not only managed to get a hold of a catsuit, but the matching coat, gloves, and high-heeled boots as well.

Though the outfit is older than some of Kardashian's siblings, the fall 1991 collection still goes down as one of Alaïa's defining moments. An entire segment of the show saw supermodel after supermodel strut down the runway in body conscious-designs with head-to-toe leopard spots that, in a lesser designer's hands, might have come off as tacky at the time. Instead, the collection became an instant hit with consumers, editors, and the numerous mall stores that knocked it off.

Kardashian flew into France on the last day of Paris Fashion Week , but didn't seem to catch any of the shows. Still, her outfit was too good just to wear around the hotel, and the reality star was snapped out and about in the look on the streets of Paris.

The outfit also continues a notable '90s obsession for Kardashian at the moment. Indeed, she hasn't made a single major public appearance this year in anything other than vintage '90s designer fashion (there was the black Versace dress at the amFar gala, a purple Jean Paul Gaultier outfit on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! , a string of eye-popping dresses directly from the Thierry Mugler archive).

There've been signs of Kardashian's vintage fascination for a while, as she stunted in a variety of infamous runway items on her Instagram over the past few years (including the Tom Ford-designed Gucci g-string and the Chanel microbikini ), but it now seems to have completely overtaken her wardrobe. Will she ever wear anything from a current collection again?

Though, Kardashian's Alaïa appreciation is anything but new. Kardashian (and various members of her family) often wore the late-designer's clothes when he was alive, and Kardashian even toured a retrospective exhibit of the designer's work back in 2014. "Every single Alaia dress from the exhibit today, even if made decades ago is still wearable today!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. That, of course, included a dress from the leopard collection. Turns out not only did she make her point, but she's been dreaming of wearing something from the collection for quite a few years now.

