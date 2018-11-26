Kim Kardashian has gotten a bad rap as the least-fun Kardashian-Jenner, a title bestowed upon her by her very own family. While her Keeping Up With the Kardashians co-stars Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick fill their filming obligations with daredevil activities, like jumping out of an airplane, Kardashian is more inclined to fill her screen time by Facetime-ing various members of the Kardashian clan, which, while drama-inducing, is not exactly adrenaline fueled. And then there's her aversion to alcohol, an ongoing joke on the show, and a stark contrast to momager Kris Jenner , who may love her martinis more than her 10 percent cut (okay, probably not).

But Kardashian would officially like to set the record straight: Not only is she still fun, she was once, in fact, quite wild. So wild, in fact, that she was on ecstasy during two of the most infamous milestones of her existence: her 2000 Las Vegas wedding to music producer Damon Thomas, and her 2003 sex tape with Ray-J.

The revelation came to light on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , when Jenner claims that she's "heard stories" about Kardashian's former wild child days. Disick chimes in to add what he's heard: "You went to Disney all high or something. Six Flags?" Jenner is shocked to hear her big sister "got high." Allow Kardashian to clarify: "I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once, and got married. Then I did it again and made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen." So yes, Kardashian was high when she made her sex tape. "Absolutely," she continued. "Everyone knows it. My jaw was shaking the whole time."

Of course, no story about Kardashian's wild days is complete without a cameo from former bestie Paris Hilton . "When I first started to travel, one night Paris and I stayed in Ibiza," she added. "We go to a foam party. We leave the club at 7 a.m. I'm like, 'Guys, we're going to the beach.' We go to the beach and there were buoys in the water that made a big square, and I'm like, 'Let's sleep in the ocean.' We locked arms on rafts and spent the night in the ocean."

So there you have it: Kim Kardashian is officially not the least-fun Kardashian anymore. Sorry, Kourtney.