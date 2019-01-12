If there was ever any doubt that Kim Kardashian is a part of hip-hop royalty, she eliminated it last night. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur posted an eye-popping pic on Instagram Friday, showing off her brand new diamond grill. The image, which was appropriately captioned, “new grillz,” is an extreme closeup of the jewelry, which covers the entirety of her bottom teeth, and features a cross between her two front teeth.

According to HotNewHipHop , the extravagant mouthpiece was designed by gill-maker-to-the-stars, Dolly Cohen, who has designed similar accessories for the likes of Pharrell, Madonna, Rihanna , and Pusha T. HNHH also points out that Cohen is behind the already iconic piece that Jay-Z rocks in the “APESHIT” music video .

Kardashian has never been shy about showing us the many extravagances that come with being very, very wealthy, and this week was no different. On Thursday, she gave her millions of followers an inside look at her sprawling closet, which included an adorable photo of her daughter, North West, rocking a pair of Prada flame shoes, while a couple of iridescent Louis Vuitton bags can be seen in the background. “North in my closet,” Kardashian wrote alongside the image.

This also isn’t the first time that the 38-year-old mother of three has rocked a set of blinged-out grillz. According to People , she posted a photo back in November, while she was in the midst of getting fitted for another opulent grill, also designed by Cohen. “Late night visit,” she wrote at the time.

Kim’s husband, Kanye West , has been sporting the beloved hip-hop accessory on-and-off for most of his career, so it only makes sense that Kardashian got in on the fun. And you know what they say: A couple that covers their teeth in diamonds together, stays together. Or, something like that.

