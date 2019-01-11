When Miuccia Prada debuted pairs of stilettos and wedges with flames emerging from their heels in 2012, the shoes almost immediately garnered fans like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Alicia Keys, and Fergie, all of whom were spotted out and about in different iterations. So it should come as no surprise that when the designer reintroduced them for the Fall 2018 season, the nostalgia-loving Kardashian-Jenner clan immediately adopted them as their own: Kendall Jenner wore an orange pair with jeans and a quarter-zip top over the summer, and a black pair with a black minidress for sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday; Kim Kardashian West also owns at least two pairs, though it’s not clear when she’s actually worn them.

Pinterest Kendall Jenner arrives to Kylie Jenner's 21st-birthday party in Prada flame heels, August 2018. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

And now, Kardashian’s daughter, emerging fashion plate North West, has been inducted into the cult of the cult shoe (which Net-a-Porter, somewhat grandly, described last fall as the “only” pair of shoes you needed that season). In a post to her Twitter feed Friday, Kim posted a photo of her daughter—from the knees down—in the Prada flame shoes, an orange one on her right foot and pink one on her left. A couple of iridescent Louis Vuitton bags sit in the background. “North in my closet,” Kardashian wrote in the tweet, followed by the sparkle emoji.

This, of course, is not the first time North West has set her sights on her mom’s closet: Kardashian told Ashley Graham , for an episode of Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal, that she had promised North could wear her Met Gala look—a gold chain-mail Versace look—to prom, and she told The Hollywood Reporter that North “loves fashion.” (She's also a big beauty fan.)

“She knows what she wants to wear and what she doesn’t,” Kardashian added. “She’s very vocal about it.” What she wants to wear, apparently, is some mismatched, $1,100 Prada heels.