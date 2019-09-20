Having set their eyes on the wild west, Calabasas mainstays Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making more and more moves to settle down in Wyoming, where they've both purchased a $14 million ranch and toured elementary schools. Now, they've started in on the next step: getting to know some locals, such as a few antelopes that they encountered while touring the terrain on an ATV. Naturally, Kardashian shared their meet-cute on Instagram for the rest of the world to enjoy, too.

Alas, another of Kimye’s new neighbors was not so amused. According to TMZ , at least one employee of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department was among those who tuned in to the video—including the part where Kardashian yells "I think you're scaring them!" as her husband approaches their new friends, which are technically an American species of antelope known as pronghorns. It wasn't along, apparently, before the Kardashian-Wests were fielding "angry calls."

But that, apparently, was it. Perhaps the department had also caught Kardashian's recent appearance on The Tonight Show , in which she describes the state as "like the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life," because they ended up returning the love. No formal complaint was filed, thereby excusing Kimye from the usual citation and $435 fine.

They might be American royals, but this is not, in fact, the first time that the Kardashian-Wests have gotten in trouble with the law; earlier this year, neighbors' noise complaints led a pair of Los Angeles sheriffs to pay a visit to one of West's infamous Sunday church services. They didn't take any formal action either, but they definitely killed the vibe.

