Even Kim Kardashian gets tired of being Kim Kardashian sometimes. In fact, she recently admitted that she plans to take a break from being herself, or "give up being Kim K," in her words, 10 years from now.

Kardashian announced just last month that she has plans to become a lawyer, and is currently studying to take the bar exam. Though skeptics may have initially questioned whether or not it is possible for the media maven to get a law degree without having previously acquired a college degree of some sort, she is actually following the rules , according to the state of California, that would allow her to take the bar exam after studying with two legal advisors for three more years. (It's called "reading the law," and even Abraham Lincoln did it to obtain a law degree). All of this is part of her ultimate goal to advocate for criminal-justice reform and petition for nonviolent drug offenders like Alice Marie Johnson to get their life sentences in prison commuted.

According to last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim is going to double down on working to reform the prison system in the United States and focusing on criminal law, and will eventually take a sabbatical from reality television. "I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It's insane, but it's so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing," she said. "My dad always taught me that hard work is really important, and to really commit to things, so my goal would be in, like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people."

As for whether or not Keeping Up With the Kardashians would still be on the air if Kim quits to be a lawyer a decade from now, no one can be 100 percent certain. But that's okay, there are plenty of spin-offs in the works in the meantime.

