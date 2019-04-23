Scott Disick has been persona non grata in the Kardashian universe for a while now, but that isn't stopping him from getting his own reality show.

Apparently, this whole time Disick's passion has been "flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes." After flipping his first property investment five years ago, he has decided that it is now time to officially enter the real-estate game with Flip It Like Disick . Think of this series as E!'s answer to HGTV's Flip or Flop or Bravo's Flipping Out . He'll work with some business partners and contractors, but his right-hand man, or woman in this case, is going to be Willa Ford. (Yes, that Willa Ford, of "I Wanna Be Bad" fame.)

But Disick isn't the only tertiary character in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians universe who deserves to have his own E! reality show. Some have already had their own brushes with reality television fame outside of KUWTK : Kim Kardashian's personal makeup guru Mario Dedivanovic was a judge on a beauty reality series called Glam Masters ; Blac Chyna had her moment back in the day, the family's retail employees even briefly had Dash Dolls ; and we all know how I Am Cait turned out. Still, though, we're going to need something to fill that void if Kris Jenner ever decides to pull the plug on Keeping Up , and that's where these peripheral players will come in handy.

Just Jordyn

If anyone deserves her own spot, it's Jordyn Woods . It probably wouldn't involve Kylie Jenner at this juncture, but that's almost preferable because Woods's appearance on Red Table Talk was an indication that she could hold a show all on her own.

Seeing Double

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen haven't starred in a film together in years, and we are starved for twin content. The Haqq twins had small roles in blockbuster movies ATL and Sky High , but we'd like to see Malika and Khadija running things on their own show, with some meta-commentary on what it's like to be twin actors in Hollywood (and also best friends with Khloé Kardashian .

Foodgod Express

So, technically Kim Kardashian's bestie already had his own E! reality show. It was called The Spin Crowd , and it chronicled the ins and outs of Jonathan Cheban 's PR company that he ran with Simon Huck. Eight episodes in, the network canceled it. Since Cheban is better known as the Foodgod, it only makes sense that he should have some sort of reality show that follows him around while he tests out decadent meals at various restaurants, or judges a cooking competition. Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives , but make it Calabasas.

Steph Shep's Advice Hour

Stephanie Shepherd is 100% back in the good graces of the Kardashians, now that she's contributing a monthly column to Poosh , Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand. Why not see this column come to life? We could all use a little advice, and Steph Shep, being the jack-of-all-trades that she is, should be the one to give it.

Ye

At this point, it's not really a matter of whether Kanye West will get his own show, but when. He's essentially become a full-fledged cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season, after previously avoiding the cameras for so long. It's never been more clear that West wants to be the creative director of his own life by any means necessary, so why not just go all the way and give him his own show?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation

Eventually, we'll all be too old to keep up with the likes of Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Khloé, and Kourtney. When that day comes, the inevitable will happen: the new generation will take over. North West will be bossing around her siblings, Saint and Chicago, while Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick tend to their own family issues. True Thompson could float between the two spin-offs, as could Dream Kardashian. There's room for some crossover here. Unfortunately, at this juncture, this is the only spinoff idea Kris Jenner has explicitly ruled out . At least for now.

