Kim Kardashian has mastered the art of the nude, and, soon, she will be profiting off it. The reality TV star and beauty mogul is bottling up her body and selling it with her next perfume.

Yesterday, the KKW Beauty head announced her next scent would be contained by a replica of her body and, today, she shared photos showing she's making good on that promise. "We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle," she wrote on Instagram, in the caption of a photo censoring out her most revealing parts. Kardashian tagged artist Vanessa Beecroft in the photo, who her husband Kanye West has worked with before. Most notably, Beecroft was responsible for creating West's operatic Yeezus tour, his 2010 "Runaway" video, and his Yeezy presentations, from the debut to the controversial fourth season . Beecroft is also seemingly helming Kardashian's promotional photos for her new scent, as Kardashian shared in an earlier post. Notably, Beecroft once told New York that she thought Kardashian was behind her being takin off of West's payroll, but it appears that's all under the bridge.

While the scent does not yet have a name, Kardashian talked about the concept and the smell in a recent interview, saying, "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It’s really cool. The scent is so good, I’m so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that’s a color and something that’s just luminous.”

The new perfume follows up Kardashian's Crystal Gardenia fragrance , which came encased in crystals. Considering how successful it was — it broke records established by other celebrity fragrances, raking in $14.4 million in one day and selling out within 5 minutes — there's high expectations for KKW Beauty's latest scent. Kardashian's success with fragrance is all the more impressive given the fact that no one can try it before buying it, which baffles even Kardashian. “I just think it is fascinating that you can buy product online without trying it. And how hard it is to test your colors and as much information,” she's said . “It’s just, it’s crazy that you can sell fragrance without anyone even smelling it, if you describe it well enough, and if they really believe in you.”

