For Kim Kardashian, maintaining her status as one of the most recognized faces in the world of beauty and wellness can't be easy. From vampire facials to round-the-clock glam squads, a lot goes into her regimen. Yet while the social media mogul has been known to indulge in luxurious beauty treatments, her everyday routine is actually simpler than you think. Here, a closer look at Kardashian's best—and most achievable—beauty tips of all time.

Body Oil

The mother of three revealed to her fans on Snapchat that she uses body oil before exercising to prevent cellulite. “I heard if you put it on before you work out, you get really firm skin and no wrinkles.”

Lasers

The secret to keeping her hands looking young? It's all about cool lasering for Kardashian.“Did cool laser on my hands to keep hands looking young!” she revealed on Snapchat.

Waist Trainer

Kardashian shared with W that her best-kept beauty secret is the infamous waist trainer. "Wear a girdle or waist trainer! I wore them a lot after I had my babies. I will even workout in them when I want to slim my waist out."

Microdermabrasion

“Microdermabrasion is such a good treatment option for anyone with sun damage, discoloration, acne scars and other blemishes,” Kardashian noted on her KKW app. “I love doing this type of treatment during the spring and summer, as the sun can be SO damaging to the skin. This at-home tool deeply exfoliates the top layer of your skin to reveal brighter and smoother skin.”

Exfoliating

At the U.S. launch of Madonna's MDNA skincare line in Los Angeles, Kardashian said that she inherited her low maintenance exfoliating routine from her mother Kris Jenner. “My mom learned you should exfoliate your face with a hot washcloth at every washing. She’s seen the same facialist since she’s been 18 years old.” The reality TV mogul also pointed out the importance of staying hydrated: “I’m really big on moisturizer. I’m really big on the scent rose. I have rose mist by my bed. I’m a moisturizing freak. I’m a hydrated mom on the way to school.”

Wrinkle Prevention

Kardashian took to her KKW app to recommend the use of retinol for preventive wrinkle use. "To combat wrinkles, you should begin using products that contain retinol. When using a retinoid, you must wear sunscreen every day. And, because the skin around the eyes is the thinnest and first to show signs of aging, it’s also important to introduce a moisturizing eye cream to your skin regimen."

Contouring 101

When it comes to all things beauty, the makeup mogul is best known for her contouring technique. She shared with Allure back in 2012 her step-by-step process: "I put on all my foundation first. I powder my face, then I put on concealer... and blend it with a pink egg-like sponge, the BeautyBlender. Then I contour all here—think of a three. I go cheekbones, under chin, then the top."

DIY Hair Color

Kardashian, who has experimented with different hair shades from pastel pink to platinum blonde , posted on her KKW app a DIY hair tip for a subtle change. “I wanted to fade my hair from a bright pink to a baby pink. I bought acidic vitamin C tablets, crushed them up and then put the powder into my shampoo. I left the shampoo on my hair for 20 minutes and rinsed. I was hoping my hair would eventually turn back to blond, but it left my color a slight pink tone, which I ended up loving!”