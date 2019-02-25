Exactly one year ago, on February 25, 2018, Kim Kardashian West went pink . The previous day, she had tweeted, “I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!”—and, armed with her malaise, she swiftly made the change, dying her hair from icy blonde to hot pink.

This year, she’s done us one better, albeit without the Twitter breadcrumb trail leading to the dye job. Or rather, she’s done us one brighter: On Sunday, the reality television star and beauty mogul was briefly seen sporting a bold red color that many are speculating is simply a wig—though, with its darker roots, it sure looks convincing. She posted a short video to her Instagram stories in which she can be seen sucking on a red lollipop, wearing a red-orange top, and cocking her head to the side to show off her hair. A faint dusting of red also lines her inner eyelid. Her hair stylist, Chris Appleton—the man responsible for her blonde hair, and whom she was celebrating when she wore last week’s blockbuster vintage Mugler gown—also posted a photo to his main Instagram feed, per People magazine , though he’s since taken it down. His feed is currently populated by images of Jennifer Lopez’s Oscars hair (Lopez is his other primary client, along with Kylie Jenner).

Kim Kardashian has done the aforementioned pink; she’s frequently gone blonde ; and she’s even tested out a lime-green wig—to match her Ferrari , naturally—but not since she wore a coppery red-orange wig for her Poison Ivy Halloween costume in 2011 has she gone for such a fiery red hue.

As pointed out in the same story in People, the look was photographed as Kardashian was exiting Milk Studios—so it’s entirely possible it was for a shoot, especially given the bold orange-and-red latex jumpsuit she was wearing to go with it (and given the sterile, green room-looking background of her Snapchat video). The last time she opted for a similar color may have been a Halloween costume, but she looks no less like she’s playing a character here in the superhero-esque catsuit. It’s just not clear what her superpower would be.