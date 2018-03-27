Despite declaring that she no longer takes an interest in what the "haters" say about her online, Kim Kardashian West continues to respond to tweets , clickbait, and even memes besmirching her good name.

"When people say negative things about me, I try to take the high road most of the time," the reality TV mastermind wrote in a blog post earlier this month. "I always ask these questions: Will this affect me in a week? In a month? In a year? Usually, the answer is no, but if it's something that really bothers me, I'll respond." Apparently, the line is crossed when people talk smack about Kanye or when she's accused of Photoshop fails.

On Tuesday, Kardashian West wrote an indignant blog post to clear up some unsightly rumors she'd been "seeing online." Apparently, despite implying that she no longer has Google Alerts of herself set up, she'd happened upon some websites accusing her of posting a "Photoshop fail" on her Instagram, and boy, did she take umbrage.

"I'm seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a 'Photoshop fail.' So ridiculous!" she posted. The "Photoshop fail" in question was an Instagram photo she'd posted on Saturday encouraging fans to join the March for Our Lives. In the photo, a car to Kardashian West's right looks unusually squished, and has clearly been tampered with.

"I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that," she explained. "So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL."

Who would, indeed. Leaving aside the fact that a post advocating for better gun control and inciting the citizens to revolution isn't exactly the right place to accuse someone of a Photoshop fail, the photo in question isn't even that bad. Not that we're encouraging the haters to get some better material, but this clearly was not worth her time or energy.

