Shortly after welcoming her third child, daughter Chicago, in early 2018, Kim Kardashian West said that her house was a little too full to be thinking about expanding her family with Kanye West even more. Alas, only a few months later, in January, the couple confirmed that they were, indeed, expecting their fourth child . During a visit to The Tonight Show on Thursday, while Kardashian West maintained that her home is already at capacity, she also revealed a surprisingly zen mind-set about her upcoming new addition.

"I was kinda stressing. It's just, my house is so full," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "But I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents, the most calm." An initially shocking claim, perhaps, but, as Kardashian West noted, once you've mastered the art of juggling more than one child at a time, you can pretty much handle anything. "I felt the huge change from one to two [kids]—it felt like one to 20. That was harder than two to three for me," she said.

Plus, she'll have a lot more help this time around. For one thing, she won't have to deal with the much-discussed, lifelong feud between her two eldest children. "My 5-year-old daughter, North, and my 3-year-old son, Saint, are finally getting along," she proudly declared. "It's like the best moment as a mom." West, too, will likely be pitching in a little more. "I feel like four is gonna be really even, though, because right now, it's like me with two always, and Kanye just has one," she said. "He's, like, still living his life." Not for much longer, apparently!

During her time on The Tonight Show , Kardashian West also discussed her continued work toward prison reform , as well as the ongoing speculation about younger sister Kylie Jenner's relationship status. After showing her a photo of Jenner wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand after watching boyfriend Travis Scott perform at the Super Bowl, Fallon asked point-blank if the pair are engaged. "I mean, I think she would've told me. She's pretty secretive, but I'm sure she would've told me," a not-so-sure Kardashian West said, then admitted, "I'm not really sure. But I don't think so."

She also addressed the instantly iconic photos she shared at the end of January showing West hanging out with Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, and Pete Davidson, an interesting conglomeration that she said resulted in more confused DMs from her friends than usual. Sadly, she didn't have a lot to report as, upon arriving at the gathering and realizing it was something of a boys' night out, she politely banished herself to a quiet corner of the room. "Everyone had such a good time. The vibe was so good, and I didn't wanna ruin it," she said. "So I sat in the corner and just documented it for them. I was playing Word Connect on my phone and letting them have their guy time." Breaking news: Just like the rest of us, relatable queen Kim K hides in corners and plays games on her phone when she's feeling awkward at her parties.

