Sometimes, time both flies and stalls simultaneously, especially when it comes to the Kardashians . It's been a week now since Kylie Jenner turned 22 years old. How is that even possible? To mark the occasion , Jenner climbed aboard an award-winning 22-passenger yacht called "Fragility" with her closest friends and family for a journey along the coast of Capri and on to the South of France. On Instagram, you'd be hard pressed to find a photograph (or a video) of the trip that doesn't look like fun. Kylie wore a corseted rococo milkmaid dress at one point, and matched with her baby, Stormi Webster , in some mommy and me threads at another.

Ostensibly, the youngest Jenner child was the focus of this weeklong nautical excurison, but she was certainly not the only one reaping the rewards. Yes, Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie were on board. Yes, Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott and her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou were present, too. But the focus should really be on that savvy ten-percent-taking manager-slash-mom of hers, Kris Jenner , who seriously served up vacation looks left and right. These caftans of hers deserve a moment.

The Jenner matriarch kicked things off for her baby by posing in a patterned yellow caftan to match her daughter's yellow and white birthday balloons.

Then, for a change of pace, she snapped into a giraffe-print Peter Dundas jumpsuit.

Her captions are perhaps a bit too serious for the photographs (but this is also what makes them extremely mom-like). Take this picture in which she posed in one of the yacht's (presumably many) mirrored hallways, wearing an all-white bathing suit and matching cover up. She captioned the post, "Today’s office situation." Does a Jenner ever really stop working?

Once they sailed into an Italian port and hopped off their mega-yacht, Jenner and her granddaughter struck a pose for the gram once again. This time, grand-momager wore a discretely tropical pineapple printed caftan.

But just a couple days later she put the rest of those caftans out to pasture with a to die-for Emilio Pucci printed silk number.

Kris capped the final day of the tour with a masterful sponsored Instagram Story for the scary shark blockbuster sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged , in which she never actually says the name of the movie out loud.

It may have been Kylie's birthday, but Kris, hardworking as ever, deserved this vacation, too. She's got the kaftans to prove it.

