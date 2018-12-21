After nearly two years together, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell may have called it quits. Though neither the actress nor the model has made any public comment on the matter, Stewart was photographed holding hands and walking around Los Angeles with a woman identified as fashion blogger and celebrity wardrobe stylist Sara Dinkin, according to E! News . The identification certainly seems accurate, since the woman with Stewart looks extremely similar to and has the same red cat-eye sunglasses as Dinkin.

According to her website , Dinkin has styled celebrities such as Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr, Sarah Rafferty, and Nico Tortorella and is the producer and creative director of both her own fashion web series and the 2015 short film Love Has No Age . She also runs the Fancy Hipster blog, which "focuses on discovering underground talent before it goes mainstream and sustainable style." It's unclear how long she and Stewart have been spending time together, since photos published by various outlets in the last 24 hours show the pair wearing multiple matching outfits, implying that they either had a midday wardrobe change (not too far-fetched for a Hollywood stylist), or that they've hung out more than once in recent days.

Whatever the case, it certainly seems as though Stewart and Maxwell are no more. They were first reported to be dating at the end of 2016, and subsequently crashed weddings , celebrated holidays , and turned Instagramming into an extreme sport together—you know, just normal couple things. They were last spotted together in October, when Maxwell flew to the Amsterdam set of Charlie's Angels to visit Stewart.

Pinterest Marc Piasecki/GC Images

It's unlikely that Stewart will offer any explicit confirmation of her relationship status anytime soon, since, as she recently admitted , she's a big fan of maintaining ambiguity in all aspects of her life. "Ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure," she said in a September interview. "And also in making films; if you perfectly answer every question, you don't allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we fuck each other. You don't want to know everything all the time."

