It's been almost two months since Jordyn Woods was kicked out of Kylie Jenner 's house and the Kardashian-Jenner family's inner circle . In that time, Jenner has also had to deal with another bout of drama after she allegedly discovered inappropriate messages in her boyfriend Travis Scott's Instagram inbox. The two recently took a trip to Mexico to repair their relationship, and the latest update on Jenner's inner circle suggests that she has no plans to break up with Scott any time soon — or her BFF Woods.

Apparently, Jenner isn't phased by the increased attention on her and Scott's relationship. “Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be ‘white noise’ and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family,” a source told Us Weekly . “Her and Travis are in a great place and she has no intention of breaking things off with him. He’s a very proactive dad and is involved in Stormi’s life.”

As for Woods, even though the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has cut ties — including a rumored awkward encounter during Coachella between Jenner's former best friend and Kendall — Jenner reportedly “still isn’t over the situation.” “Even though she’s out and about with friends like Heather [Sanders] and spending time with her team like Ariel [Tejada], they aren’t the same as Jordyn and not her ‘best friend,’" another source told Us Weekly . "Jordyn was like a sister to her, and while she’s very close with her team and considers them her friends, she also knows they are employees and she pays them, so they have a different relationship.”

While Jenner has yet to speak publicly about her friendship with Woods in the wake of Khloe Kardashian's former partner Tristan Thompson making a move on Woods, and Woods subsequently being cut off by the Kardashians, Woods did so when she went on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show Red Table Talk in March. “I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I loved,” she said. “Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared.” As they say, though, time heals wounds and perhaps Jenner's are now closing.