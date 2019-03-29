Last we heard from Kylie Jenner , she was making overtures at repairing her friendship with Jordyn Woods after the alleged Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. (That is, after booting her onetime best friend out of the house they shared while maintaining custody of the puppy they adopted together; friendship is so, so hard.) They got “casual” breakfast together, and they still follow each other on Instagram, which is a sign, if ever there was one, that the bridge has not been burned irreparably.

But now, it seems, Jenner wants nothing to do with the feud in any way. “Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly this week. “She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

This, it seems, has proved challenging, given that the drama centers on Jenner’s best friend and her half sister. In an effort to maintain a healthy distance from the feud, Jenner has even stepped back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians : “Kylie took a little break from filming,” another anonymous source told Us Weekly earlier in the week. “It’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.” Given a recent KUWTK teaser, it seems as though the drama might have been hard to avoid were Jenner to go on camera: In the promo, Khloé makes numerous references to the scandal, proclaiming that her “family was ruined” in one anguished phone call , and simply screaming “Liar!” in another.

“I just hope that there’s a light at the end of this tunnel,” Jenner says in the promo (it appears that she did do a little filming for the show before stepping back). “But I don’t see it right now.”

So instead, Jenner has remained focused on what really matters: Her business (self-made , giving her a billion-dollar valuation), a potential beauty collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner, and her daughter, Stormi Webster.

