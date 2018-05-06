Kylie Jenner Is Prepping For the Met Gala With A Skintight Alexander Wang Outfit And Baked By Melissa Cupcakes

There’s the first Monday in May, and then there’s the last Saturday before the Met Gala. On Saturday evening, cool mom and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner got dinner with friends and then went out with her sister, Kendall Jenner, in New York, switching looks between outings and demonstrating she’s not reserving her most statement looks for Monday night’s Costume Institute benefit.

The first look, which she wore to Nobu, sort of defies reason: a cropped (read: barely reaching collarbone-length) zip-up hoodie, an asymmetrical cut-out bodysuitsituation, wide-legged Alexander Wang leather pants with a drawstring waist and ankle cuffs, and black stilettos. The second, another Wang look, was a skin-tight all-black ensemble with a side-shoulder-fanny pack and fishnet knife boots. (The physics of these boots are nearly impossible.) While the first outfit went with a decadent downtown New York meal—Kylie posted images from her dinner to her Instagram stories—she paired this second, monochromatic look with some vivid, technicolor Baked by Melissa cupcakes. (Kendall , on the other hand, opted for something a little more low-key : grey denim with a black crop top, silver knife boots, and a leather overcoat.)

Given Kylie’s relationship with Alexander Wang —she has appeared in the brand’s campaigns and attended the designer’s shows—it’s plausible that she’s hinting at the mastermind behind her Met Gala ensemble Monday night. Past years have seen her wear Balmain and Versace, so perhaps Wang is next.

The new Costume Institute exhibition is titled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The dress code for Monday night’s Met Gala is accordingly themed “Sunday Best,” which offers attendees some flexibility in how they interpret the holy theme. (Currently taking bids on who is going to show up in a full habit.) So before slipping into her Sunday best, Kylie made sure to step out in her Saturday night best not once, but twice over. After all, it was Cinco de Mayo, so a little extra celebrating was in order.