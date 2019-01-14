On Instagram, one day you're in, and the next, you're out . The latest influencer to be overthrown is none other than Kylie Jenner , who held the record for most-liked post on the platform for almost a year, before being overtaken by a humble egg on Sunday night.

The coup d'etat was set in motion earlier this month, when, on January 4, an account called "World Record Egg" appeared on Instagram and laid out its plan for IG domination. The account has exactly one post: a photo of a simple brown egg—the kind that are a dime a dozen, give or take a few dollars, at any grocery store—captioned, "Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this." And thus, a movement began.

In just a little over a week, the "Egg Gang" made the account's dreams come true, cracking first the top 10 most-liked posts on the app before, on Sunday evening, ousting Jenner to become the world's most-liked photo. But it didn't stop there: Upon surpassing Jenner's record of more than 18.35 million likes, the egg continued to rake in the attention; as of midday Monday, the World Record Egg has nearly 31 million likes, and counting. One of those, perhaps surprisingly, came from Jenner herself.

Loading View on Instagram

Jenner's previous world record-holding post was the shot she posted in early February 2018 not only revealing her then-newborn daughter's name, but also giving her followers the first glimpse of Stormi Webster . The comments section of that photo, which has hovered around 18 million likes for several months, is now flooded with egg emojis and taunting missives like "Beaten by an egg."

Loading View on Instagram

Despite the part she herself played in the egg's surprising triumph over her own post, Jenner couldn't help (playfully) lashing out at it. On Sunday evening, she reposted a meme that combined an old video of her— gasp —cracking an egg open and attempting to fry it on a hot sidewalk with the caption, "Kylie when she see's [sic] the world record egg account." "Take that little egg," Jenner captioned the post, perhaps hinting that she'll stop at nothing to regain her old spot.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Got a Million Likes in 8 Minutes on Instagram