The Kardashian-Jenner family might be the first in modern history to capture the public's imagination not because there's a single shred of mystery there, but because there isn't. We know absolutely everything about them—whether you care to or not—and yet the coverage never ceases. So while possibly-pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are keeping themselves out of the spotlight (aka only posting cryptic Snapchats, naturally) and the public in the dark, there is still, somehow, an endless stream of information about what they're up to. Kylie, for instance, according to multiple outlets has spent the past few months chilling at home and wishing her boyfriend could spend more time with her, like pretty much any other 20-year-old on the planet—except of course, she's a multimillionaire with a beauty empire.

As one source told People , “Kylie wants to keep a low profile...she...is doing her best to stay out of the public eye .” She should probably tell that source to stuff it, especially since they continued, “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Added another source, “She wants Travis [Scott, a rapper and her likely co-parent] to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But he only has a few more tour dates left, and then he’s off for the holidays...Kylie is hoping he will step things up once the tour is finished.”The source continued to say that Kylie is “getting bored spending so much time at home.” Luckily, there are plenty of Snapchat filters to keep her busy during these final weeks of her still-unconfirmed pregnancy.

