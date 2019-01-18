On Thursday, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster jetted off to some undisclosed tropical location for an extended beachy getaway. Though it would be a truly spectacular turn of events—and not altogether unbelievable—if the pair were merely scouring the globe for the best backdrop for a photo that would help them reclaim the title of most-liked Instagram post from that pesky egg , it seems that the getaway is actually an early birthday gift from Jenner to her daughter, whose first birthday is February 1.

Jenner revealed as much in the caption to one of her Instagram posts on Thursday. “Let the birthday adventures begin,” she captioned a photo of her holding Stormi’s hand as they walked on the beach. Later in the day, she shared a video showing the pool- and beachside view from what one can only assume is a private cabana on some luxurious island. In her Instagram Story, Jenner posted a series of snapshots of herself, in a bright orange off-the-shoulder dress, posing in front of the sunset and holding Stormi, who’s more interested in playing with her mom’s straw hat than in smiling for the camera.

The mother-daughter fun in the sun continued on Friday, when the pair dressed up in matching outfits, as is their M.O. , to play outside with Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods . All three sported neon green swimsuits: Jenner in a bikini, and both Woods and Stormi in one-piece versions. “Love these two more than life itself,” Jenner captioned a photo of the three of them playing in an outdoor shower.

Judging by his own Instagram account, which is currently majorly lacking in sun-drenched photos of the beach, Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott , either wasn’t invited on this girls-only trip or simply has yet to take a break from his ongoing Astroworld tour and meet up with Jenner and Stormi. Either way, he’s certainly got plenty of time to catch up, since his daughter’s actual birthday is still two full weeks away.

There was never a question that Jenner would go all out for Stormi’s first (and golden) birthday. Back in June 2018, when Stormi was only a few months old, Jenner told her Snapchat followers that she was “already thinking about [Stormi’s] first birthday and how it’s gonna be epic, OK?” And earlier this month, the proud mom shared a photo of a neatly wrapped gift on her Instagram Story, writing, “p.s. already wrapping Stormi’s bday gifts I’m too excited.”

