This summer has been a busy one for socialite weddings across the globe, having seen the marriages of Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis , Ally Hilfiger and Steve Hash , Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman, and, for the second time, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke, among many others. But with just a month to go, summer wedding season is nearing its conclusion—and during her wedding over the weekend, culinary star Laila Gohar set a high standard for the nuptials to follow.

Gohar, who married Apartamento magazine founder Omar Sosa in Andalusia, Spain, over the weekend, had a bit of everything. For the ceremony, she wore a custom Simone Rocha dress, a sheer, asymmetrical ivory design with broderie anglaise embellishments, her veil adorned with a scattering of pearls. In one hand, she held a red floral fan; in the other, a white parasol. Oh, and she rode in on a donkey. The wedding party took place in a bull ring, tables lined up across the dirt arena with strands of paper lanterns dangling overhead. At some point, Gohar changed into a short Céline dress to pal around with frisky Andalusian horses. It was perhaps to be expected that the wedding cake was an inventive one (her Instagram handle is, after all, @lailacooks): a fig tart, in lieu of a tiered, frosted confection. Gohar was spotted late in the night slicing into the tart with a cigarette dangling from her lips, as you do. Also to be expected, there was, naturally, a hashtag: #jamonhalal.

The Instagram documentation is an integral part of the summer destination wedding—even, and perhaps especially, if social media is verboten during the ceremony (if you don't Instagram a socialite, did she really get married?)—and Gohar’s wedding had ample photo evidence. Here, see a few of the highlights.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

An intimate moment with Ciara, right before her wedding to Russell Wilson: