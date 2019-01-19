Las Vegas is a city of many eras, but its current one is the most over-the-top it’s ever been. Ever since Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez announced their residencies in 2016—not to mention the rampant EDM culture—Sin City has become increasingly a destination for people who don’t plan on gambling at all. Between the onslaught of new hotel openings and outposts for decadent restaurants that have roots elsewhere, there have never been as many choices of things to do, eat, places to stay, and, of course, shows to catch. Thanks to Spears and Lopez (and before her Celine Dion), securing a Las Vegas residency holds a new kind of cache. Just ask Lady Gaga , who is the latest star to draw crowds there with her two separate shows: Enigma , a pop concert that is part CGI , and Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano , which pays homage to her Cheek to Cheek phase. Or Drake , who is rumored to have just locked down an eight-figure residency at XS. Or, Mark Ronson, who just became the first resident DJ at Park MGM's speakeasy and club, On the Record. Even for those who aren’t visiting the city for that kind of paycheck, it’s still possible to live like you are. Below, take a look at the most silly expensive V.I.P. experiences that the city has to offer, whether you’re Drake or not.

The $1,000 Facial

Known as the Majestic Canyon Collagen Facial, this spa treatment at ARIA is one of the priciest facials in the country. What does one get for that price point? Valmont and l’Elixir des Glaciers products slathered onto your face, eyes, neck and décolletage and finished off with a hand, arm, and foot massage.

Pinterest Photographer: Scott Frances

The $5,000 Burger

How does a burger cost more than most people’s rent? The FleurBurger 5000 at Fleur by Chef Hubert Keller comes with foie gras and black truffles, but it’s the wine that it’s served with which is the most decadent part. For that price you get a bottle of the coveted Chateau Petrus 1995, which is priced around $3,000 to start, poured into Italian-imported Ichendorf Brunello stemware that gets mailed to your address along with a note from Chef after your visit.

A $250,000 Night Out

For the price of a house, you can push the button that operates the famed Bellagio Fountain show. While doing so, you can even pop open a 30-liter bottle of Jay Z’s Ace of Spades champagne encased in a gold-plated box and choose the fountain music. Or, for that honor alone, you can pay $3,500 just to choose the song and go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the fountain, while taking in the show with a glass of champagne or a cocktail or soft drink.

A $4,950 Chance to Defy Gravity__

Want to know what it feels like to walk on the moon? The next closest thing is going on ZERO-G, a zero-gravity Boeing-727 that allows riders to feel the “weightlessness of the Moon and Mars.”

A $2,000 Cocktail

The Venetian Resort’s The Dorsey allows people to experience what it’s like to drink gold—for, of course, a pretty penny. The $2,000 Forbidden Love cocktail is dotted with gold flakes on the top of a 21-year-old Japanese Scotch by Suntory Hibiki. It comes with a side of caviar, obviously.

$2,000 Oysters

The fee for Beauty & Essex’s Oysters & Pearl Package is less about the oysters than what comes with it. For that price, you get a bottle of Dom Perignon and a pearl necklace, so it’s almost a bargain. For seafood fans who don’t want to splurge that much, there is also a seafood platter with two dozen oysters, two whole lobsters, 125g Baeri Royal Siberian Sturgeon Caviar, and a 750ml bottle of Ace of Spades at The Cosmopolitan’s Blue Ribbon for $1,499.

A $3,000 Champagne Spray Gun

This one from Drai’s Beachclub might not be the most expensive champagne on the strip but it is definitely the most over-the-top. For $3,000 you can waste an entire Magnum of Moet Ice by shooting it out of two-gold plated machine gun-style spray guns.

A $215,000 Pool Party

Just when you thought pool experiences couldn’t possibly top the lavishness of a champagne spray gun, Mandalay Bay can top it. The hotel offers a $15,000-$115,000 beachfront bbq that comes with an outdoor movie and a pop superstar of your choice—just kidding, that costs an extra $100,000.

The Seven-Figure High Elite Experience

For a seven-figure gambling spree, The Cosmopolitan will not only give you and 16 guests access to their private jet, it will also gain you entry to one of the most exclusive gaming salons on the strip: The Reserve. The Art Deco-inspired club, which requires security clearance, is on the 71st floor of the hotel and has its own wine cellar you can peruse that’s valued at over one million dollars. Plus, the bar is stocked with liquor like Black Pearl cognac, which goes for $56,000 a bottle. Don't forget the 24-hour dedicated butler.

Pinterest ERIC LAIGNEL

The $35,000-a-Night Room

Perhaps nothing is more V.I.P. than experiencing Las Vegas as a celebrity does. The Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace allows anyone to do so for the price of $35,000 a night. Dubbed the Nobu Villa, the room is where Jennifer Lopez and Drake stay, as well as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus. It comes with a private sushi chef, views of the strip, a zen garden and a Japanese onsen tub.