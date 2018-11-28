Christmas is coming and with it engagement season. The holiday and eve of it are the most popular times to pop the question, and Leonardo DiCaprio may be contributing to that this year. If the rumors are true anyway. He's only been with girlfriend Camila Morrone, for about a year, but that is quite a long time in DiCaprio years.

DiCaprio and the 21-year-old model were first photographed together back in December 18 of 2017 and, according to a "source close to the pair," they may be celebrating their one-year anniversary with a ring. “Everyone is saying that marriage could be soon for them,” the source told Us Weekly of the “very serious” couple. It would truly be shocking if DiCaprio did propose, considering his penchant for short-lived relationships with models.

His longest relationship thus far has been with model Bar Refaeli, who he dated from 2005 to 2011. His most recent longterm relationship, outside of Morrone, was with model Nina Agdal, who DiCaprio broke up with in May of 2017. At the time, a source close to the couple told People that “Leo thought Nina was a super cool girl. It almost seemed different this time because he was way more affectionate and public with her than he normally is, but his friends knew it wouldn’t last... He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”

But apparently that has changed. Back in August another source told Us Weekly that DiCaprio is "ready to have kids" and he and Morrone have even "talked about getting engaged." At the very least, it's evidence that Us Weekly really seems to like the narrative.

This isn't the first time rumors of DiCaprio finally deciding to settle down have popped up, and it likely won't be the last. Still, anyone who has looked at photos of the pair together can see that he does seem to be getting serious with Morrone. He hasn't been photographed with anyone else during their relationship and he even took Morrone on one of his signature summer romps to Italy. Likewise, it's noteworthy that Morrone, an active Instagram user, has respected DiCaprio's privacy throughout their relationship, without posting any photos of him. While some normies might take offense to not going Instagram official with their loved one, in the world of celebrity relationships that's a keeper.