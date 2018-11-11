Leonardo DiCaprio's Birthday Party Was As A-List As You'd Expect

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 44 today, November 11th, but he got the party started early on Friday night with a bash as A-list as you'd expect from the ranking chairman of the Pussy Posse. According to People , the The Revenant star celebrated his birthday at Spring Place, a "workspace and private membership club in L.A."

The guest list, according to the article, included Jay-Z and Beyoncé , who "sat near the dance floor as their hits played." The same source revealed that "Larry David held court with Sacha Baron Cohen on the outside patio, while Tony Romo was seen joking and dancing with Chace Crawford" and that "Jennifer Aniston arrived with two gal pals and later linked up with Gwyneth Paltrow, who attended the glamorous bash with her new husband, Brad Falchuk."

DiCaprio himself was reportedly drinking and laughing with friends inside, so let's speculate wildly on who those friends might be, shall we? His ride-or-dies Tobey Maguire and Harmony Korine? His Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt ? (Probably not, if Aniston was there.) His buddy Jonah Hill? The latest crop of Victoria's Secret models, the youngest of whom had not been born when Titanic hit theaters? And did he spend any portion of the night texting Kate Winslet ? We can only hope.

