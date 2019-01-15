If there's anyone who could bring tweed to the Gen Z masses, it's Lily-Rose Depp . On Monday, while attending the Révélations cocktail party hosted at Paris's Petit Palais museum by Chanel in honor of up-and-coming French talent, the model, actress, and Chanel muse sported a chic dress made out of the preferred fabric of college professors and stately businesswomen everywhere.

That minidress, which made its runway debut at Chanel's beachy spring/summer 2019 show last October, featured a pastel tweed empire-waisted skirt, with periwinkle blue floral lace peeking out both above the tweed, making a sheer bodice for the dress, and below, like the edge of a slip. On the runway, per Vogue , model Nora Attal covered the piece's thin spaghetti straps with a matching tweet jacket—complete with the same lace peeking out from the edges of the sleeves—but Depp opted to go bare-shouldered.

The 19-year-old accessorized with only a delicate gold necklace, and wore a pair of metallic silver pumps with a black cap toe. She styled her dark blonde hair in loose waves and, makeup-wise, wore mauve lipstick, rosy pink blush, and a dramatic metallic smoky eye, complete with a thick line of black winged eyeliner.

Pinterest Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

At the event, Depp spoke briefly to WWD about her upcoming role in L'homme fidèle ( A Faithful Man ), sharing that she was intrigued by the script from her very first read. In the film, Louis Garrel's character cheats on his partner, played by Laetitia Casta (incidentally, Garrel's real-life partner), with Depp's character. When asked if it was daunting to play the "other woman" in Garrel and Casta's relationship, Depp said, with a laugh, "It wasn't weird at all. We're all actors."

The cocktail party was hosted to celebrate the young actors and actresses who had been short-listed by the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma for the César Awards' Most Promising Actress and Most Promising Actor trophies at the upcoming 2019 ceremony. Depp was one of the five performers officially nominated for Most Promising Actress in 2017, for her role in La Danseuse ( The Dancer ), though she ended up losing to Oulaya Amamra.

Related: Lily-Rose Depp, Muse of Karl Lagerfeld, Is One of the First to Wear Chanel Spring 2019