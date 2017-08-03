Pretty much every kid with a famous last name and a frame fit for sample sizes has a modeling contract at this point, but some are a bit more successful and take it a bit more seriously than others. Turns out Cody Lohan , younger brother of Lindsay Lohan , is doing just fine.

In the last year, Cody — also known as "Dakota," per his Instagram account — has begun leaping up the ranks to professional modeling stardom. Mere months after his big sister posted a (since-deleted) picture of him on Instagram with the eerily accurate prediction that, "Soon, my mommy will bring him to IMG like she did with me at Ford," the 21-year-old signed with IMG , landed a Vogue Japan editorial, was featured in W magazine , and strutted down the runway in an X Art show at this year's New York Fashion Week. Most recently, Cody posed for a moody spread in Vogue China — and Lindsay couldn't help showing off her kid brother's success to the world.

"Proud of my little brother in Vogue China," the actress-singer- lifestyle guru wrote on Twitter this week alongside an image from the autumnal editorial. In the photo, Cody gives his best "Blue Steel" smolder to the camera while standing next to an equally stoic female model. He wears an oversized white sweater, a high-necked button-down shirt adorned with a trailing black tie, black jeans, and shiny black boots, and his signature Lohan-red locks are on full, vibrant display.

In a recent interview with W , Cody explained that he owes his newfound success in the modeling industry to Lindsay and the rest of the Lohan clan. "My family gave me the push," he said. "I'm a student and a surfer — I've always put both of those interests first — but it was my family who gave me the confidence to undertake modeling." He added, "We've always been in the spotlight, but some of us have chosen to live a more private life. I think there's a way to balance both and I look forward to the challenge."

