In the wee hours of the morning on December 24, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was reportedly arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, after attacking a police officer. She "was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office," according to People . Luann, welcome to the resistance.

The Palm Beach Post reports that de Lesseps "slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer." They also add that she said, "I’m going to kill you all." There is, thankfully, no report of anyone being hurt, and de Lesseps has since been released. She will be allowed to return to New York. Four charges against her are felonies: "battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and the two corruption by threat charges."

Judge Ted Booras, per the Palm Beach Post , "acknowledg[ed] de Lesseps’ fame, [and] said she should hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges. 'I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,' he said." You can run, but you cannot hide. Judge Booras also indicated that the Real Housewives of New York star may have a drinking problem.

So far, none of her RHONY co-stars have posted on social media about the arrest, and Andy Cohen is presumably too busy drafting an email with the subject line "URGENT!!!! NEW PLOTLINE FOR NEXT SEASON!!!!" to respond. W -approved Twitter account @TabloidArtHist, however, was ready with a quick, and accurate, response.

Earlier this year, De Lesseps wed Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Florida, but the couple split shortly after. Their divorce was finalized (or, almost finalized, you know how these things go) by October. De Lesseps is due in court on January 25.

Related: Beyond the Hadids and Hamlins: Five More Real Housewives Offspring Who May Be Destined For Modeling Stardom