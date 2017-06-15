The Real Housewives franchise can boiled down to a few key ingredients: drama, gossip, wine-throwing, and, as of recently, creating the hottest models in the world. The trend famously started with Gigi Hadid , then best known as the daughter of _The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill_s star Yolanda Foster. Soon enough, Hadid was a mega-star with her siblings Bella and Anwar following closely in her footsteps. From there, Foster's franchise co-star, Lisa Rinna, became the next model mom with her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin striking big, as just yesterday, her youngest, Amelia Gray, also signed a contract with IMG Models , who currently reps both the Hamlins and the Hadids. As the phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down, a look at five potential future models who may owe it all to Andy Cohen.

Name: Kairo Whitfield

Mom: Sherée Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Age: 20

Instagram followers: 41.9k

What to know: To be fair, Whitfield actually is a model, though not of Hadid caliber just quite yet. A student at Morehouse College in Georgia, Whitfield frequently posts shirtless modeling pictures on his Instagram, and recently starred as the romantic lead in a music video for American Idol alum Fantasia. The scion already has another leg-up in the Millennial model market, thanks to his own line of clothing and accessories called This World Is Yours, which sells beaded bracelets, logo-ed sleeveless hoodies, and more via a .net website.

Name: Avery Singer

Mom: Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City

Age: 22

Instagram followers: 48.6k

What to know: As the only child of OG New York housewife Ramona, Avery has appeared on-screen since the show's start in 2008. Since then, the blonde has graduated high-school, and, as of last week, the University of Virginia, with nary a dabble in modeling in between. Her post-grad plans currently involve an extended trip throughout Asia—one heavily documented on Instagram, which is also populated with astoundingly normal college grad pics of friends, her mom, and the occasional food picture—but no word on what she'll be up to upon return, and, hey, you never know when a meeting with Carine Roitfeld might pop up.

Name: Brielle Biermann

Mom: Kim Zolciak from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Age: 20

Instagram followers: 994k

What to know: With nearly one million Instagram followers, Biermann certainly has the Insta part of Insta-girl on lock (and thanks to a recent vacation to Turks & Caicos, she also is a pro at posing on a jet-ski.) So while she may not be signed to IMG or another major agency, but she's already posting sponsored pics for a sunglasses brand often touted by ex- The Bachelor contestants, so, really, it is only a matter of time.

Name: Hannah Lynch

Mom: Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Age: 23

Instagram followers: Just under 9,000

What to know: The relative newcomer among the Housewife daughter set has only made a few appearances on the show thus far, but they have been memorable ones. The Upper East Side-native has a striking look, emphasized by heavy brows and ubiquitous bright lipstick, which has led her to dabble in modeling, but has stated that her true calling is writing. "I'm trying to be a writer. I'm an essayist. It's very Nora Ephron-y , David Sedaris," she told Bravo last year. Her Instagram, in the meantime, is a treasure trove of artsy snaps, political statements, and just enough memes.

Name: Frankie Catania

Mom: Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Age: 18

Instagram followers: Just under 9,000

What to know: A recent high-school graduate, where he played football, the 18 year-old recently set his sights on something a bit more glamorous: Hollywood. Later this year, he will appear A World Away , an upcoming adventure film staring Rowan Blanchard and directed by her father. He also plans to attend Sacred Heart University in the fall, where he will presumably continue to post many, many shirtless photos.

