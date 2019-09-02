Most male models will never obtain the same household name-level fame as their more successful female counterparts, but don't feel bad for them necessarily on that count. They're still ridiculously attractive people who get to travel the world for work, and their personal lives and every move aren't dissected with any where the amount of scrutiny as that of your average Hadid's. So while it seems they may disappear completely after Fashion Weeks and the subsequent ad campaign unveiling season, they're still, in fact, out there existing, vacationing in exotic locals , exploring swimsuits almost as inventive as female models , and generally enjoying themselves. And while the average male model's Instagram account is mostly packed with official photos of their work (the use of "Finstas" must be rampant in the industry), a few are keen to document their lives on social media. So, here to celebrate both the end of summer and the kick-off of New York Fashion Week later this week, a lookback at how some of the more famous male models spent their summer vacation.

Jon Kortajarena

Loading View on Instagram

Spanish-born male model legend Jon Kortajarena perfected his mirror selfie technique at the EDITION hotel in Madrid.

Fabio Mancini

Loading View on Instagram

Giorgio Armani-favorite Fabio Mancini made lounging by a tree look like a photoshoot at the Green Demon Beach Club in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Angelo Gómez

Loading View on Instagram

Wilhelmina-signed model Angelo Gómez cooled off under an elephant-shaped fountain in the Canary Islands.

River Viiperi

Loading View on Instagram

Runway vet River Viiperi traveled to Tanzania's Gran Meliá Arusha hotel to enjoy the outdoor showers.

Alton Mason

Loading View on Instagram

Alton Mason, who made history earlier in the year by walking for Chanel , hung out by the pool in Los Angeles.

August Alexander

Loading View on Instagram

Did you know the sands of the beaches of Santorini, Greece were black? Coverboy of the moment August Alexander does.

Rex Leung

Loading View on Instagram

Rex Leung, a veteran of the pages of Vogue Hong Kong and Elle Vietnam, kept the male crop top trend going strong.

Charles Oduro

Loading View on Instagram

We're not entirely sure which beach Ralph Lauren-favorite Charles Oduro chose, but it looks nice.

Aurelien Muller

Loading View on Instagram

Aurelien Muller, the face of Guerlain L'Homme Ideal, hung out in Montpellier, France.

Paco Diouf

Loading View on Instagram

Senegal-native Paco Diouf has had a whirlwind first year in the industry walking for multiple brands, so please forgive him for enjoying breakfast in bed in a place he tagged on Instagram as "I don't no where I am."

August Gonét

Loading View on Instagram

August Gonét and Matthew McMahon went minimal for some time at the Elements Music & Arts Festival in Lakewood, Pennsylvania.

Brandon Goode

Loading View on Instagram

Moschino favorite Brandon Goode prepared to gamble at the secret suites at the Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ismael Tounia

Loading View on Instagram

Palomo Spain favorite Ismael Tounia went skinny dipping with Louis Venegas.

Pietro Boselli

Loading View on Instagram

Math teacher turned model Pietro Boselli started his own swimsuit line, which he obviously showed off numerous times on Instagram.

David Gandy

Loading View on Instagram

David Gandy, still the quintessential underwear model, meanwhile spent part of his summer volunteering at an Animal shelter. What, you thought this post was just about thirst traps?

Related: Model Dads: Meet the Male Model Legends Who Also Happen to Be Fathers