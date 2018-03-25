As thousands of students, teachers, and civilians fed up with our society's culture of gun violence took to the streets on Saturday to attend March For Our Lives rallies for gun reform, celebrities joined in as well, some using their fame to boost the movement's platform and some simply attending to show their support. Kim Kardashian announced that she and her family—daughter North West and husband Kanye West—would attend the rally in DC, George Clooney offered his sincere thanks to the teen activists leading the movement, and even Taylor Swift showed her support on social media . Here, take a look at all the celebrities who participated in the rallies, including Julianne Moore, Laura Dern, Miley Cyrus, Karlie Kloss, Demi Lovato and Amy Poehler, as documented on Instagram:

Perhaps the most moving attendee was former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney. When asked about his attendance at the event and support for the movement by CNN, McCartney replied “One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me.” Attending a rally in New York City, McCartney was referring to former bandmate John Lennon, who was murdered by gunshot on the Upper West Side in 1980.

