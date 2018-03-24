Resist

March for Our Lives: Scenes From On the Ground At the Washington, D.C. Anti-Gun Violence Rally

Practically as soon as a gunman murdered 14 students and seven faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month, a remarkable number of the school’s surviving students suddenly transformed into activists, somehow tabling their grief to get straight to strategizing how they could make sure that America's seemingly endless stream of mass shootings—which have lasted as long as their lifetimes—would instead happen #NeverAgain. Politicians may have remained largely silent in the weeks that have followed—other than voicing outrage-inducing ideas like arming teachers with guns, and students with buckets of rocks—but students across the country have made it a point to chime in with those in Parkland, as was best showcased in a nationwide walkout last week. That was, of course, just a prelude to the Parkland students’ next predictably stunning show of ambition: Organizing an anti-gun violence rally, known as the March for Our Lives, over 1,000 miles away from home, in hopes that their voices would be heard throughout the capitol. There to greet them bright and early on Saturday morning were an estimated 800,000 supporters, who shouted their message, that “enough is enough,” loud and clear, just like those who gathered in more than 800 cities around the world. Even if some had shown up at the reminder of Kim Kardashian, and even the ever unpolitical Taylor Swift, though, it was clear from the start that even with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus present, the crowd in D.C. only had eyes for a select few celebrities: the powerhouse Parkland students like Emma González and Sam Fuentes, who overcame their tears and even vomiting to deliver their speeches and spread hope once again. Take it all in from on the ground, here.
On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.
Maegan Gindi
1/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
2/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
3/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
4/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
5/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
6/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
7/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
8/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
9/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
10/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
11/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
12/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
13/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
14/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
15/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
16/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
17/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
18/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
19/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
20/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
21/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
22/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Maegan Gindi
23/23

On the ground at the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C. to protest gun violence in America on Saturday, March 24th, 2018. Photo by Maegan Gindi for W Magazine.

Keywords

March For Our LivesProtestsResist