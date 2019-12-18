Martha Stewart and Queer Eye ’s Antoni Porowski are feuding, in what is surely the apex of all celebrity feuds. It’s a battle we’ve been waiting for our entire lives: a gay icon and ex-con who can really cook, and Antoni. They’re fighting on Instagram. We hope it never stops.

Porowski committed the ultimate crime against Stewart when he posted photos with her beloved horses (in her stable) and dogs and failed to tag her, or acknowledge that he had had the honor of visiting her home. “Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48,” Stewart commented. “You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin , bete noir and creme brulee We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

We are dying to know what the “forbidden scenes” are.

Porowski wisely apologized, tagging Stewart in an Instagram story. “Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your insta right this time),” he wrote. “apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Emperess Chin, Emperor Han, Bête Noire, and cuddle monster Crème Brûlée. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit.”

He has since updated the posts with proper tags.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The feud seemed over. And yet. Porowski fired another shot. He posted a photo of himself warming his hands over a fire outside of Stewart’s Connecticut estate with the caption “patiently keeping my hands warm by her fire pit until @marthastewart48 follows me back.”

Loading View on Instagram

“I think we started a social media ‘feud’ which was not the point,” Stewart commented. “I just wanted you to acknowledge my fire, my animals and my food which you seemed to love???”

Porowski will surely never be invited back to the Stewart compound. Somewhere in the greater Los Angeles area, Snoop Dogg is having a hearty chuckle.