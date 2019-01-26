Meghan Markle may be retired and a few years removed from her time on Suits , but it looks like she hasn’t gotten rid of the acting bug just yet. According to a new report from People , the Duchess of Sussex will get to flex her acting skills next week, during a scheduled visit to London’s National Theatre, one of her recently named royal patronages.

At the theatre, Meghan will reportedly "join a workshop with members of the Pericles [acting] company.” She's also set to meet “current and former apprentices who are working as technicians in various departments including carpentry, metal work and painting." There’s no word yet on just how hands-on Meghan will get when it comes to the actors workshop, but something tells us she won't be able to resist joining her fellow thespians—and, if so, she'll certainly fit right in. After all, as Suits viewers know, the new royal has always had an undeniable talent onscreen.

In fact, last year the USA Network submitted the duchess for an Emmy for her work on the hit show, which, it was announced this week, will end after its upcoming ninth season. It was the last hurrah for Meghan the actress, who has since had to step back and make way for Meghan the royal. But, according to the duchess herself, it was the right time to move on.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up. I see it is a new change, a new chapter,” she said in 2017 of her decision to leave her acting career behind. “I’ve been working on my show seven years; we were so fortunate to have that longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there, and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]."

Based on that, it seems as though Meghan has fully moved on, but who knows? Maybe Markle will get so inspired by her visit that we’ll get to see her flex her acting chops once again, this time onstage at the National Theatre.

