Since adopting the Hubb Community Kitchen as one of her main philanthropic endeavors, Meghan Markle has made a habit of visiting the women the center created by victims of the Greenfell Tower fire on a regular basis, and making a point of stopping by ahead of food-centric holidays. Almost exactly a month after making a pre-Thanksgiving visit , Meghan reportedly returned to the kitchen this week, with Prince Harry in tow, presumably to spread some holiday cheer, People reports. But the duke and duchess weren't the only ones bringing the star power to the Hubb on Thursday: Pop royalty Adele also dropped by, as seen in photos shared by some of the women who work there, per royals expert Omid Scobie.

Meghan and Harry's visit was a rather low-key one, with neither of them photographed either by paparazzi on their way into the kitchen, or by the official Kensington Palace Instagram account once inside. According to People , the trip marked Harry's first time inside the kitchen, though he did meet many of its members at a palace event celebrating Together , the cookbook they released with Meghan in September. As of November, the book has reportedly sold more than 40,000 copies in the U.K., and tens of thousands more internationally, raising upwards of $270,000. The proceeds were used to fund a total remodel of the kitchen, and have also allowed it to stay open every day of the week (the Hubb was previously only open two days a week), according to the Royal Foundation .

Adele, meanwhile, posed for several photos and selfies with the women at the community kitchen on Thursday, several of which were shared by the Hubb's Munira Mahmoud on Instagram. "Had pleasure cooking for Adele," Mahmoud captioned a photo of her and the Grammy winner. "2 days in a row wow.... What a blessing ... She beautiful kind and very Humble Lady."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Adele has been a persistent and vocal supporter of the survivors of the tragic 2017 Grenfell Tower fire—the community served by the Hubb community kitchen. Hours after the fire began, while it was still burning, the London native was seen attending a vigil in the area and comforting the survivors. A few days later, she paid a visit to the nearby Chelsea Fire Station for a "cup of tea and a cuddle" with the first responders who had gotten the fire under control, and in December, she joined the royals and other famous Brits like Carey Mulligan in attending a memorial service in honor of the victims of the fire.

Related: Meghan Markle Allegedly Works So Hard Her Staff Can’t Keep Up