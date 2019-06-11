Over the weekend, Meghan Markle made a public appearance at Trooping the Colour , a parade celebrating the queen’s official birthday (apparently Queen Elizabeth has two birthdays: one, April 21st, is the day she was actually born, but official celebrations occur each year on the second Saturday in June). Markle rode on a carriage alongside husband Prince Harry , clad in a navy dress by Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy –who designed her wedding dress –and a hat by Noel Stewart. It was the Duchess of Sussex’s first official royal outing since the May 6th birth of her son, Archie Harrison .

Markle looked lovely as per usual. But fans noticed a new accessory. When the Duchess was photographed waving to the crowd, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that she’s sporting a new ring in addition to her wedding band and engagement ring. Markle now wears a diamond band, worn sandwiched between her other rings. Fans speculated whether the new bling was a push present from Prince Harry.

But as it turns out, it’s actually an anniversary present. People reports that the ring is an eternity band from Prince Harry, a gift designed to mark a milestone. The royal couple recently celebrated two: the birth of their son, and their first wedding anniversary on May 19th. Eternity bands feature diamonds wrapped all the way around the ring. And Harry isn’t the first royal to give one as a gift–Prince Harry gave Kate Middleton an eternity band after the birth of their son, Prince George.

Markle’s engagement ring was designed with personal history in mind. It features a large diamond from Botswana–it’s the country where she and Harry first traveled together, and it’s also one of the Prince’s favorite places in the world. The diamond is centered between two smaller stones from the late Princess Diana’s personal collection. It’s a piece of jewelry rife with meaning. The diamonds on the eternity band presumably also include some sort of symbolism. It’s good to be a royal.