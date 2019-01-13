Meghan Markle’s female bodyguard is resigning after just six months on the job, according to The Sunday Times . The woman, whose name has been kept under wraps for security purposes, was reportedly very well respected in London police circles. The exact reason for her departure is not yet known, though sources say she found Markle’s desire to still live like a civilian “challenging.”

Markle’s bodyguard—who was the first ever woman to hold such a crucial role in the Royal Family’s security detail—rose to international prominence after she helped the Duchess of Sussex escape a sketchy situation during her recent trip to Fiji .

Sources told the Times that Markle has had a bit of trouble adjusting to the reality of having a near-constant security presence. “Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to close protection from an early age, having it can be quite constraining," the source said. “Even though she was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely. But in her current role she can’t go anywhere without her protection team and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her."

The bodyguard’s departure is just the latest in a string of exits that have plagued Markle’s personal staff in recent months. In December of last year, Markle’s personal assistant Melissa Touabti quit her job for unknown reasons, as did her private secretary, Samantha Cohen, who left in November.

All three women presumably had to sign NDA’s before joining Markle’s team, which means we’re unlikely to ever find out why they all left so abruptly. That’s the bad news, especially for fans of palace intrigue. The good news is that Markle appears to be hiring, so brush up those resumes and who knows? Maybe you’ll get your own personal front row seat to all the drama.

